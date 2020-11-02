The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist that was the victim of a fatal traffic accident Sunday morning on northbound Allen Road, south of Old Allen Road.
Cody Andrew Dearmore, 30, was the driver of the motorcycle, which collided with a power pole. He died at the scene at 1:11 a.m., according to the coroner's report.
Dearmore was driving northbound on Allen Road, south of Old Allen Road at an unknown speed, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred when he made an unsafe turning movement, left the roadway and collided with a street sign, CHP said.