Charles Edward Walsh has been identified as a Mojave man who died in a suspected homicide Monday in the 3000 block of Pat Avenue, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Walsh, 50, was shot and died at the scene from his injuries at around 5:07 p.m.
