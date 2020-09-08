The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Los Angeles man who accidentally drowned in the Kern River in June.
Marvin Leonel Sequen Sicajau, 36, went missing at about 2:15 p.m. June 14 in the river, about one mile east of Upper Richbar Day Use Area, the coroner's office reported Tuesday.
His body was found June 16 near Highway 178 at mile marker 21.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.