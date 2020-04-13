Joseph Johnson was identified as a man who died in a Sunday fire in the 200 block of Roberts Lane.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office said Johnson, 46, was discovered by the Kern County Fire Department at 11:45 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Joseph Johnson was identified as a man who died in a Sunday fire in the 200 block of Roberts Lane.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office said Johnson, 46, was discovered by the Kern County Fire Department at 11:45 a.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 446
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 8
Deaths: 3
Number of Negative Tests: 3,799
Number of Pending Tests*: 2,686
Number of Total Tests*: 6,939
Updated: 4/13/2020 at 4 p.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.