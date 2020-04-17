Andrew Bough Jr. was identified as the man who died in an industrial accident Wednesday in Lake Isabella.
Bough Jr., 29, fell from a flatbed truck while working in the 6600 block of Lake Isabella Boulevard at 3:17 p.m., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Bough was treated at the Kern Valley Healthcare District, where he died from his injuries around 4:40 p.m.
