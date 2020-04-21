The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at California Avenue, east of Easton Drive, on Saturday morning.
Graciano Ceballos, 38, was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m., according to the coroner.
At about 12:42 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched after shots were reported in the 300 block of May Street in Oildale. Deputies determined the shots were from a moving vehicle and tried an enforcement stop, but the vehicle did not yield and deputies pursued, according to a KCSO news release.
One person in the car fired multiple shots at deputies, according to KCSO.
The car was stopped near the intersection of California Avenue and Mervyn's Place. An officer-involved shooting followed.
