Jarnail Singh was identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Tuesday at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Curnow Road.
Singh, 58, died at the scene just after 9 p.m., according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents:1,343
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 17
Recovered Residents: 836
Number of Negative Tests: 10,976
Number of Pending Tests*: 1,950
Updated: 5/13/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
