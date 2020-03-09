The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man involved in a fatal motorcycle accident March 4 in Tehachapi.
David Dallas, 36, was the operator of a motorcycle that collided with a semi-truck around 9:47 p.m. on East Tehachapi Boulevard and Noria Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Dallas was transported to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley where he was pronounced dead. A postmortem examination will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner’s office.
The Tehachapi Police Department is investigating this incident.
