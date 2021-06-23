Coroner identifies man found unresponsive in Kern River

The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a Wasco man whose body was found early last week in the Kern River near the Upper Richbar Picnic Area.
According to the office, witnesses saw Jorge Alberto Rojas Romero, 38, swimming on June 13 before he was later found unresponsive. After life-saving measures were conducted, Romero was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's report says.
The report lists the time of the incident as 4:30 p.m. The time of death is listed as 6:03 p.m.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.