The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a June 7 fatal traffic accident on South H Street north of Panama Lane.
Alfred Juan Gomez, 40, was the operator of a vehicle that crashed into a canal. He died at the scene and his body was discovered in the water way, according to the coroner's office.
