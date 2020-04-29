The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Shafter man that was discovered on Tuesday in the 9100 block of Woodbrook Drive.
Daniel S. Baek, 39, was found deceased at 4:35 p.m. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Shafter Police Department is investigating this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.