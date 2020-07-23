The Kern County coroner's office has identified German Paez Ruiz as the man found dead in the Kern River on Sunday.
Ruiz, 49, went missing Saturday at around 6 p.m., the coroner said in a news release. He was found Sunday at around 9:40 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County coroner's office has identified German Paez Ruiz as the man found dead in the Kern River on Sunday.
Ruiz, 49, went missing Saturday at around 6 p.m., the coroner said in a news release. He was found Sunday at around 9:40 a.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 12,323
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 115
Recovered Residents: 5,084
Number of Negative Tests: 96,395
Number of Pending Tests*: 2,739
Updated: 7/23/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.