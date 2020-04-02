The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who was struck by a train on Edison Highway, east of Morning Drive, and died Tuesday morning.
Terrence Griffin, 26, died at the scene at 8:19 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.
The incident is under investigation by Union Pacific Railroad Police.
