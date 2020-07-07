The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a man fatally shot Saturday morning in the 1000 Block Jastro Avenue.
Lionel Montelongo, 51, was shot by another at 11:12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:25 a.m., according to the coroner. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.