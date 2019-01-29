A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in east Bakersfield Monday evening.
Jose Francisco Cachu was shot at about 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pacific Street, according to the coroner's office. He was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. at Kern Medical Center.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective Pair at 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
