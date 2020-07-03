The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died of multiple gunshot wounds in Rosamond.
Terron Jamal Boone, 31, of Los Angeles, was shot by another at 4:50 p.m. June 17 in the 3400 of 15th Street in Rosamond.
The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide, according to a coroner's news release.
