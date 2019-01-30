A Lamont teen who died after being struck by gunfire while in a vehicle that hit a fence and water line in Lamont has been identified.
Thomas Noe Romero, 17, died from multiple gunshot wounds early Monday, according to a coroner's release. Another person was injured in the shooting but survived.
Sheriff's investigators said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 10400 block of Elmco Avenue. The vehicle crashed in the 10400 block of Velma Avenue.
Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.
