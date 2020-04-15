Javier Vidal was identified as a Lamont man who was shot and killed Monday in the 2900 block of State Route 119 in Bakersfield.
Vidal, 37, died at the scene at 4 a.m., according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Javier Vidal was identified as a Lamont man who was shot and killed Monday in the 2900 block of State Route 119 in Bakersfield.
Vidal, 37, died at the scene at 4 a.m., according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 553
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 9
Deaths: 3
Number of Negative Tests: 4,087
Number of Pending Tests*: 3,148
Number of Total Tests*: 7,797
Updated: 4/15/2020 at 4:00 p.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.