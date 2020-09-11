The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a June homicide in the 6500 Block of Orchard Avenue in Inyokern.
Susan Laurie Alfson, 62, was found deceased at her home on June 14 at 3:11 p.m. A postmortem examination was completed and the cause of death was strangulation and the manner was homicide, the coroner stated in a news release.
The incident is under investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
