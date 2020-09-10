The Kern County coroner's office has identified a man from Chatsworth that drowned in the Kern River on July 11.
Vagarshak Hovsepyan, 34, was observed entering the Kern River at the Hobo Campground at 5:23 p.m. before being swept away by the current. His body was found at 6:20 p.m., according to the coroner.
Hovsepyan's cause of death was determined to be a drowning and the manner was accident.
(1) comment
Perhaps signs in more languages are necessary?
