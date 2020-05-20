The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified human remains that were discovered in Mojave on May 2, in the 8500 block of Lone Butte Road.
Robert Chezeskny, 67, of Los Angeles, was discovered at 11:43 a.m., the coroner said in a news release. The cause of death was natural and the manner was undetermined, the coroner said.
