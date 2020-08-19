The Kern County coroner’s office has identified an Aug. 2 homicide victim that was found on 260th Street and Gaskell Road in Rosamond.
Procopio Alvarado Ruiz, 42, was shot and killed at the location on an unknown date. His body was discovered Aug. 2 at 10:03 a.m., according to the coroner.
A cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.
