Christopher Ortiz has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident in Wasco early Friday morning.
Ortiz, 34, was the driver of a car that collided with another vehicle at 3:30 a.m. on State Route 43, according to a Kern County coroner's office news release.
He died at the scene just before at 4 a.m.
