Eric Nikolas Futrell is a Frazier Park man who was fatally shot May 4.
According to the Kern County Coroner’s Office, Futrell was shot in the head just after 2:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Fuller Drive. He died at the scene.
The manner of death is considered a homicide, the coroner said in a news release.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
