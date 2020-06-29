Erica Contreras has been identified as the victim in a fatal car accident Sunday in Arvin.
Contreras, 23, was the driver of a car that lost control and crashed on Comanche Drive just north of State Route 223, the Kern County coroner's office said in a news release. She died at 4:14 a.m., the coroner said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
