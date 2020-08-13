The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of an Aug. 8 homicide in the 200 block of Eye Street.
Luis Enrique Arellanes, 22, was shot and killed by another person at 11:59 p.m., according to the coroner.
The Bakersfield Police Department asks that anyone with information call Detective Juarez at 326-3553 or the BPD at 327-7111.
