The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim in a Sunday night shooting in the 200 block of Eye Street.
Ignacio Trejo, 28, was shot by another and died at the scene at 11:40 p.m., according to the coroner. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the homicide.
