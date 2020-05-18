Miguel Angel Ramirez, Jr. has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing May 10 in the 600 block of Water Street, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
Ramirez, Jr., 20, died at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital at 9:49 p.m., the coroner said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.