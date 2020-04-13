Vicente Rodriguez was identified as a man who died during a Friday morning traffic accident on Highway 99.
According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, Rodriguez, 36, was traveling southbound when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree just before 6:30 a.m.
Rodriguez was transported to Kern Medical where he died because of injuries at 7:05 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.