A Colorado man was the victim of a fatal traffic accident Tuesday in Rosamond.
The Kern County coroner's office said Cody Bolton Chrisman, 31, was driving a car that crashed just after 2 p.m. on Rosamond Boulevard, east of Division Street. The coroner said he died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.