Michael Andre Hunley has been identified as the bicyclist killed in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday in the 1200 block of Chester Avenue.
The incident occurred at 9:28 p.m. according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The Bakersfield Police Department said a dark blue sedan was traveling southbound when it hit Hunley in the roadway, and the driver fled the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
