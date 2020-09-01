The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Saturday evening shooting in the north alley of 2102 Baker Street.
Raymond Velasquez, 27, was shot by another at 9:12 p.m. and died at the scene of the incident, according to the coroner.
This shooting is being investigated by the Bakersfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.