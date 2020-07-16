Donald Edward Hazelton, 61, was identified as the man found dead in the 700 block of A Street Monday morning.
The Kern County coroner’s office said Hazelton's body was found at 4:32 a.m. The date and time of his death are unknown, the coroner said.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.
