The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 19-year-old man who died in a shooting on Sunday in the 8100 block of Fuller Drive.
Anthony Moreno Viveros was shot by another and was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries at 6:17 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.