The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident early Sunday morning in the 4700 block of Panama Lane.
Hugo Miguel Marquez Ruiz, 19, was the driver of a car that lost control and crashed at 12:32 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m., according to the coroner.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this incident.
