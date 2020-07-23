Precious Porter has been identified as the 14-year-old girl who died in the Kern River on Saturday.
The Kern County Coroner's Office said she was found in the Kern River at 6:16 p.m. and taken to Kern Medical. She died at 7:32 p.m. the coroner said.
A postmortem examination will be performed to confirm the cause and the manner of death.
