Coroner identifies 12-year-old girl shot on Friday; vigil scheduled for Tuesday

Vigil flier

The Kern County coroner's office has identified the 12-year-old girl who was shot in the 1000 block of L Street on Friday.

Ahmaya Alyss Alexander, of Bakersfield, was shot around 10:44 p.m., the coroner said in a report.

A previous report from the Kern County Sheriff's Office indicated she suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Kern Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries at 11:20 p.m. 

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

A prayer vigil is scheduled to be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at L and 11th streets to honor Alexander. The vigil is being being hosted by the Wendale Davis Foundation, according to an event flier.

