The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a 1-year-old boy that drowned in a swimming pool in July in the 400 block of Loewen Street in Shafter.
Mateo Valladares was located unresponsive in a swimming pool on July 25. He was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he later died on July 28 at 5:21 a.m.
The manner is an accident, the coroner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.