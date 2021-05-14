Coroner identified man shot, killed on Highway 99 south of Bakersfield

The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Bakersfield man who died at 2:58 p.m., Wednesday, on Interstate 5, just north of the Highway 99 split.
The time and date correspond to a Bakersfield Police Department report that details an alleged kidnapping suspect who died after being tasered at the same location.
The coroner said in a report that Michael Alvarez, 44, of Bakersfield, "was located unresponsive in his vehicle" and taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner says Alvarez was the operator of a vehicle that collided with a center divider, the same description BPD gave of the kidnapping suspect.
Messages sent to spokespeople with the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office to confirm that Alvarez was the kidnapping suspect were not immediately returned.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.