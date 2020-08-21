The Kern County coroner’s office is attempting to identify the victim of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Aug. 15 in the 800 Block Union Avenue.
An unidentified male was hit by a vehicle at 10:16 p.m. on Aug. 14. He was transported to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries at 12:05 a.m., according to the coroner.
An investigation to confirm his identity is ongoing.
