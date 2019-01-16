A Bakersfield man who was assaulted Jan. 1 died a week later from multiple stab wounds, according to the coroner's office.
Luciano Jose Ramos, 38, was assaulted around 1:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Hall Road in Lamont, coroner's officials said. He died Jan. 8 at Kern Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.