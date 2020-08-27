Kern County Supervisors Leticia Perez and Mike Maggard are partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to host a COVID-19 convalescent plasma drive on Sept. 2 at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In order to donate, recovered patients must meet regular blood donation requirements, have tested positive for COVID-19 or for the antibody, as well as have been symptom free for 14 consecutive days.
Convalescent plasma can carry an antibody that can help lessen the severity of a critically ill COVID-19 patient and put them on a path to recovery, according to a news release from the blood bank.
"As we continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, it is important to remember how critical convalescent plasma donations are to helping us get through this crisis,” said Perez. “One plasma donation can save the lives of four or five of our neighbors right here in Kern County. In this unprecedented time in our history, this is our moment to step up and be real community heroes."
If these requirements are met, interested donors should call 616-2575 in order to schedule an appointment. All donors will receive a $50 gift certificate and a free 2021 fair ticket package.
