Bakersfield will begin a project to modify the medians to create dual left turn lanes at the Ming Avenue and Stine Road intersection on Monday, according to a news release from the city.
During the median modification, the eastbound and westbound left lanes and turn pockets on Ming Avenue will be closed at the Stine Road intersection. However, two through lanes on Ming Avenue and all lanes on Stine Road will be open.
The project work impacting traffic is scheduled to be complete by late September, according to the city.
Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice.
