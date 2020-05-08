The City of Bakersfield will continue work Monday on the Manor Street Bridge over the Kern River, according to a news release from the city manager’s office.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction depending on the work being done, according to the news release. Detours and alternative access points will be provided during these periods.
The road work is expected to be completed by late July, according to the news release.
