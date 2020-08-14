Ford Avenue will be closed to traffic between Dunlap Street and North Stine Road beginning Aug. 21 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This closure is needed to place concrete for the bridge deck on the new centennial corridor structure crossing Ford Avenue, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. A detour will be available by using Joseph Drive and McDonald Way.
Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, the city of Bakersfield said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.