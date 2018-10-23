Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office was broken into recently, according to posts on his social media pages.
McCarthy said at least two men threw a boulder through an office window and stole some equipment. McCarthy’s office is located at 4100 Empire Ave. The Bakersfield Police Department said it is investigating the incident.
