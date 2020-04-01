In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bakersfield Condors announced a partnership with The Mission at Kern County where mission donors can enter a raffle to win a signed, game-worn Keegan Lowe jersey.
Donations can be made online, with a minimum donation of $20, at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E345167&id=41.
Donations of goods are being accepted at 821 E. 21st St. Urgent items include vitamin C in any form, Pedialyte, Gatorade, Kleenex, masks, hand sanitizer and wipes, digital thermometers, diapers, wipes, bar and liquid soap, toilet paper, disinfectants such as Clorox and Lysol, non-perishable pantry items, bottled water and healthy snacks.
"During this unprecedented time, the Condors organization wanted to extend ourselves to provide support to our community," team president Matthew Riley said. "We are stewards of our community and felt this was a way we could help. We are proud to be able to assist in the community's efforts during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.