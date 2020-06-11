Bakersfield Condors forward Cooper Marody will release a song Friday to benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, which will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and provide access to sports for underprivileged children.
The song "Agape" is written and performed by Marody in memory of his teammate and friend Cave, who suddenly and tragically passed away April 11 from a brain bleed.
"Agape" is Marody's gift in song to Cave’s wife, Emily, according to a news release.
The song will be available for download on all music platforms June 12, including Apple Music and Spotify, the news release said.
"I am so proud to be part of this project and to release this song. This is, without a doubt, the most important song I have ever written,” Marody said. “I am also grateful that Emily reached out to me and entrusted such a personal message to me.”
Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation at EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.