Clinica Sierra Vista received 15,000 surgical masks Monday to help healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from the health center.
The donation was part of 30,000 surgical masks purchased through the Central Valley Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The fund is made possible with the support of The California Endowment, the James B. McClatchy Foundation, PG&E Corp. Foundation, the Sierra Health Foundation, CalWellness, Comcast and Chevron.
“Our nurses, doctors, and support staff are on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, and personal protective gear like these masks allow our employees to feel protected as they put themselves in harm’s way to protect our families,” said Tim Calahan, director of public relations for Clinica Sierra Vista.
Clinica Sierra Vista has tested more than 600 CSV patients and tracked 56 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the clinic.
