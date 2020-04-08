Over $3 million was directed to Clinica Sierra Vista on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $5.8 million to Kern County health clinics, according to a news release from Clinica.
Tim Calahan, director of public relations at the clinic, said the funds will allow locations in Kern and Fresno counties to be appropriately staffed to address testing and service needs to patients as the COVID-19 pandemic picks up in the coming weeks.
